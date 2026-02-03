Who are the top 10 wealthiest candidates in the election?

The 13th National Parliamentary Election will take place on 12 February. Political parties and independent candidates have already finalised nominations and formally begun election campaigning.

According to data from the Election Commission, a total of 1,994 candidates are contesting the election across 300 constituencies.

Among them, 256 are independent candidates, while the remainder have received nominations from various political parties.

After analysing the election affidavits submitted by candidates, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) reported that at least 26 candidates contesting this election possess assets worth more than 10 billion taka.

At the same time, based on the current market value of movable and immovable assets, 891 candidates qualify as millionaires.

An analysis of TIB’s report and the candidates’ affidavits has produced a list of the top 10 wealthiest candidates contesting the 13th National Parliamentary Election.