13th parliamentary election
Who are the top 10 wealthiest candidates in the election?
The 13th National Parliamentary Election will take place on 12 February. Political parties and independent candidates have already finalised nominations and formally begun election campaigning.
According to data from the Election Commission, a total of 1,994 candidates are contesting the election across 300 constituencies.
Among them, 256 are independent candidates, while the remainder have received nominations from various political parties.
After analysing the election affidavits submitted by candidates, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) reported that at least 26 candidates contesting this election possess assets worth more than 10 billion taka.
At the same time, based on the current market value of movable and immovable assets, 891 candidates qualify as millionaires.
An analysis of TIB’s report and the candidates’ affidavits has produced a list of the top 10 wealthiest candidates contesting the 13th National Parliamentary Election.
Abdul Awal Mintoo tops the list
Abdul Awal Mintoo, the BNP candidate for the Feni-3 (Sonagazi and Daganbhuiyan) constituency, ranks first among the wealthiest candidates.
According to his election affidavit, the combined current value of movable and immovable assets owned by him and his wife, Nasreen Fatema Awal, amounts to Tk 6.07 billion (607 crore).
Abdul Awal Mintoo currently serves as a vice-chairman of the BNP and identifies himself as a businessman by profession.
His affidavit states that assets worth Tk 5.07 billion (507 crore) stand in his own name, while assets worth Tk 1 billion (100 crore) stand in the name of his wife, Nasrin Fatema Awal, who is also a businesswoman.
Abdul Awal Mintoo also declared personal liabilities amounting to Tk 51.5 million (5.15 crore). However, his wife and children have no liabilities. His affidavit further reports bank loans totaling Tk 2.8 billion (280 crore) held jointly and individually.
Second on the list is Mohammad Aslam Chowdhury, the BNP candidate for the Chattogram-4 constituency.
The total value of movable and immovable assets owned by him, his wife Jamila Nazneen Mawla, and their daughter Mehreen Anhar amounts to Tk 4.74 billion (474 crore).
According to the affidavit, all three are businesspersons. Aslam Chowdhury disclosed bank loans amounting to Tk 3.45 billion (345 crore).
Third place goes to Fakhar Uddin Ahmed, the BNP candidate for the Mymensingh-11 constituency.
The total value of his movable and immovable assets stands at 2.99 billion (299 crore), including movable assets worth Tk 70 million (7 crore) in the name of his wife.
Both Fakhar Uddin Ahmed and his wife, Taslima Akter, are businesspersons. His affidavit reports bank loans amounting to Tk 150 million (15 crore).
In fourth place is Zakaria Taher, the BNP candidate for the Cumilla-8 constituency.
The combined current value of movable and immovable assets owned by him and his wife, Nazneen Ahmed, stands at Tk 2.92 billion (292 crore). Both are businesspersons, and his affidavit reports no outstanding loans.
Three independent candidates among top 10
Among the 256 independent candidates contesting the election, three feature in the top 10 list of the wealthiest candidates. Fifth place belongs to Salauddin Alamgir, an independent candidate from the Tangail-8 constituency.
A businessman by profession, his election affidavit states that the combined market value of movable and immovable assets owned by him and his wife, Sultana Jahan, amounts to Tk 2.83 billion (283 crore).
Sixth place goes to another independent candidate, MAH Salim. A former BNP Member of Parliament, he is contesting three constituencies—Bagerhat-1, Bagerhat-2 and Bagerhat-3.
The current value of movable and immovable assets in his name alone stands at Tk 2.62 billion (262 crore). He also declared liabilities of approximately Tk 35 million (3.5 crore).
Analysts note that as a large proportion of independent candidates come from business backgrounds, their financial capacity has become the primary source of their electoral strength.
BNP candidates account for seven of the 10 individuals on the wealthiest candidates list. In seventh place is Md Jalal Uddin, the BNP candidate for the Chandpur-2 constituency.
The combined current value of movable and immovable assets owned by him and his wife, Shahnaz Sharmin, stands at Tk 2.49 billion (249 crore). Both are businesspersons. Previously, Md Jalal Uddin served at the Embassy of Spain in Dhaka.
Eighth place belongs to Golam Mohammad Siraj, the BNP candidate for the Bogura-5 constituency. He, his wife Shahnaz Siraj and his son Asif Rabbani are all businesspersons.
The combined current value of movable and immovable assets in their names stands at Tk 2.04 billion (204 crore). Golam Mohammad Siraj disclosed a bank loan of Tk 2.7 million (27 lakh).
In ninth place is Mohammad Fazlul Azim, an independent candidate from the Noakhali-6 constituency.
The total current value of his movable and immovable assets stands at Tk 1.90 billion (190 crore), including assets worth Tk 210 million (21 crore) in the name of his wife, Shamima Azim. Both are businesspersons.
10th place on the list goes to Md Safiqur Rahman, the BNP candidate for the Shariatpur-2 constituency.
According to TIB’s report, the current value of his assets stands at Tk 1.85 billion (185 crore). He is also a businessman and has disclosed bank loans exceeding Tk 410 million (41 crore) from two banks.
Analysts warn that the combination of vast personal wealth and large bank loans can create risks of conflicts of interest and undue political influence if such candidates are elected.
Allegations have already emerged against some candidates for contesting elections despite holding defaulted loans.
Election expert Jasmine Tuli told Prothom Alo, “Those who refuse to repay public money, how can they serve the public?”
She further commented that the country’s electoral system will not improve unless political parties introduce transparent and merit-based nomination processes for selecting eligible candidates.