President Shahabuddin asks EC to ensure fair and inclusive polls

"All-out support is a must for holding a fair and participatory polls . . . Full cooperation will be given to ensure a peaceful environment along with law and order," the president said.

President Shahabuddin also directed the EC to take pragmatic initiatives to make the upcoming elections neutral and participatory through identifying the risk-prone voting centres.

The incumbent election commission will be able to complete all the elections across the country in a fair and acceptable manner, he expressed hope.

During the meeting, the Election Commission officially congratulated the president for assuming the office as the 22nd president of the country.