Tarique Rahman to hold rallies in 6 districts on the first day of election campaigning

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to begin its official campaign for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election from Sylhet. Party chairman Tarique Rahman will join rallies in six districts on the very first day. The districts are Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Kishoreganj, Narsingdi and Narayanganj.

Official campaigning for the national election, scheduled for 12 February, will begin tomorrow, Thursday, after the allocation of election symbols to candidates.

The BNP announced the party chairperson’s campaign schedule at a press conference today, Wednesday.

At the press conference held at the BNP’s central election steering committee office in Gulshan-2 of the capital, committee spokesperson and party chairperson’s adviser Mahdi Amin said that Tarique Rahman would fly to Sylhet tonight. After reaching there, he will visit the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) later that night.