JaPa to 'warn' Raushan

Speaking to four presidium members of JaPa who took part in the meeting, it was learnt that one of the major agenda of the meeting was Raushan Ershad and her son Raghir Al Mahi (Saad Ershad). Several of the members raised the issue of the activities carried out by certain former leaders, centering Raushan Ershad, in the name of JaPa's 10th council.
They said that after Raushan Ershad gave a video message about the council, it was clear that she was involved in the matter, whether 'willingly or unwillingly'. Unless firm action was taken immediately, confusion and disorder would increase in the party. If silence was maintained on the matter, the message would go to the grassroots that Jatiya Party had split into two.
However, certain presidium members including Masud Uddin Chowdhury, Salma Islam, Mustafa Al Mahmud and others, suggested that a discussion be held with Raushan and Saad first, before organisational action was taken against them.
Masud Uddin and Salma Islam are JaPa members of parliament. At one point of the meeting, another parliamentarian Ahsan Adilur Rahman, referring to Raushan Ershad as 'mami' (aunt), also said that it would be better to speak to her first before taking organisational action against her.
It was later decided that Adilur Rahman would speak to Raushan and Saad. Adilur Rahman is Ershad's sister's son and the party's joint secretary general. It was decided that an effort would be make to restrain Raushan and Saad from involvement in the council called for 26 November. After that if they still persist in this involvement, then Raushan Ershad will be removed as JaPa's 'chief patron' and Saad Ershad from the post of 'joint secretary general'. Saad, incidentally, is the JaPa member of parliament from the Rangpur Sadar seat.
Several sources in JaPa have said that the party's senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud had told the meeting that he had spoken to Raushan Ershad about the matter. Saying she was a 'mother figure', he said he had tried to restrain her from such activities, but she refused to comply. In the meantime, she had held a video conference and, going against the party decision, had spoken in favour of EVM (electronic voting machine). Timely action would be required against such moves.
JaPa sources said Anisul Islam Mahmud at the meeting had also spoken about the party chairman GM Quader. He said GM Quader hadn't become chairman by virtue of dynastic ties, but by merit which he also already proved. The people no longer see Jatiya Party as Awami League's 'dalal' (collaborator) anymore.
Word of warning
A total of 38 persons took part in Saturday's meeting of JaPa presidium members and members of parliament. Of them, 20 were parliamentarians and 18 presidium members. There are 24 members of parliament among the 41 presidium members of the party. Of them, Raushan Ershad, Saad Ershad, Selim Osman and Pir Fazlur Rahman were not present at the meeting. All four of them are outside of the country. Member of parliament Mashiur Rahman was also not called to the meeting.
Several sources present at the meeting said, former army officer Masud Uddin Chowdhury had spoken in favour of issuing a 'word of warning' to Raushan Ershad before taken any final action against her. Drawing on the experience of his army career, he said that a speedy decision would have to be taken. Whether the 'attack' was from the left or the 'right', there could be no dilly-dallying.
A presidium member said at the meeting that he had heard that Raushan Ershad, undergoing treatment in Bangkok, was more or less hostage to Saad Ershad. Many leaders are unable to contact Raushan over phone. No one other than Saad's trusted allies are allowed to talk to her.
Several leaders of JaPa said that while it has been decided on principle to talk to Raushan and Saad before taking action against them, there was consensus about permanently removing Mashiur Rahman.
Earlier, on 14 September, Mashiur Rahman had been relieved of his position as presidium member and from other posts and positions in the party. He had initially been part of the decision to remove Raushan Ershad from the position of opposition leader and replace her with the deputy leader of the opposition and JaPa chairman GM Quader, but later adopted a contrary stand. He was accordingly relieved of his duties for such action.
The JaPa parliamentary party decision to replace Raushan Ershad as leader of the opposition and to place GM Quader in her stead, has not come into effect as yet. The matter is pending with the Speaker. At Saturday's meeting, this matter was raised by Mustafa Al Mahmud. He said the Speaker's action will be a message for the party.
Replying to newspersons during the press briefing held at the end of the meeting, JaPa secretary general Mujibul Huq said GM Quader is the leader of the opposition. Jatiya Party members of parliament attend parliament under his leadership. On principle, Raushan Ershad should not use the leader of opposition's flag upon her return to the country. And Mashiur Rahman himself has declared that he will not be in Jatiya Party under the leadership of GM Quader. So the question of his remaining opposition whip does not even arise.
Under medical treatment in Bangkok, Raushan Ershad on 30 August suddenly posted a notice in the media calling Jatiya Party's council on 26 November and announcing a preparatory committee for the purpose. After that, Raushan's political secretary Golam Masih and a number of members who have been expelled, removed and have lost their posts in the party, became active. This created disorder in the party.
Speaking at the press briefing on Saturday, the party's co-chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howladar said that the Jatiya Party chairman was given all authority to run the party at the last council. Jatiya Party remains united under the leadership of GM Quader. There is no rift in the party.
* The report, originally published in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten for English edition by Ayesha Kabir