JaPa to 'warn' Raushan

A total of 38 persons took part in Saturday's meeting of JaPa presidium members and members of parliament. Of them, 20 were parliamentarians and 18 presidium members. There are 24 members of parliament among the 41 presidium members of the party. Of them, Raushan Ershad, Saad Ershad, Selim Osman and Pir Fazlur Rahman were not present at the meeting. All four of them are outside of the country. Member of parliament Mashiur Rahman was also not called to the meeting.

Several sources present at the meeting said, former army officer Masud Uddin Chowdhury had spoken in favour of issuing a 'word of warning' to Raushan Ershad before taken any final action against her. Drawing on the experience of his army career, he said that a speedy decision would have to be taken. Whether the 'attack' was from the left or the 'right', there could be no dilly-dallying.

A presidium member said at the meeting that he had heard that Raushan Ershad, undergoing treatment in Bangkok, was more or less hostage to Saad Ershad. Many leaders are unable to contact Raushan over phone. No one other than Saad's trusted allies are allowed to talk to her.

Several leaders of JaPa said that while it has been decided on principle to talk to Raushan and Saad before taking action against them, there was consensus about permanently removing Mashiur Rahman.

Earlier, on 14 September, Mashiur Rahman had been relieved of his position as presidium member and from other posts and positions in the party. He had initially been part of the decision to remove Raushan Ershad from the position of opposition leader and replace her with the deputy leader of the opposition and JaPa chairman GM Quader, but later adopted a contrary stand. He was accordingly relieved of his duties for such action.