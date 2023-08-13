JaPa objects to 'anchor' election symbol assigned to BNM

JaPa's electoral symbol is the 'plough', in Bangla 'langol'. The word for 'anchor' in Bangla is 'nongor', similar in sound. Then again, even the symbols are similar in appearance. Voters can be confused if these two symbols are put on the same ballot paper, particularly those whose eyesight is not too good.

The letter also said that once a political party was assigned the 'ship' symbol. As the 'ship' and the 'boat' symbol looked similar on the ballot paper, objections were raised and the 'ship' symbol was dropped.