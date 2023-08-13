JaPa objects to 'anchor' election symbol assigned to BNM

Jatiya Party (JaPa), the opposition in parliament, has raised objection against the 'anchor' election symbol assigned to the newly registered political party Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM).
JaPa has sent a letter to the election commission asking it to change the 'anchor' and give BNM any other symbol.
JaPa's electoral symbol is the 'plough', in Bangla 'langol'. The word for 'anchor' in Bangla is 'nongor', similar in sound. Then again, even the symbols are similar in appearance. Voters can be confused if these two symbols are put on the same ballot paper, particularly those whose eyesight is not too good.
The letter also said that once a political party was assigned the 'ship' symbol. As the 'ship' and the 'boat' symbol looked similar on the ballot paper, objections were raised and the 'ship' symbol was dropped.
In the letter signed by JaPa secretary general Mujibul Haque, it was said, "The election commission has given registration to a number of political parties. We extend our greetings to those parties who have been registered. But we object to the 'anchor' ('nongor') symbol because, 1. 'Nongor' and 'langol' sound the same, and 2. The symbols are similar in appearance too. If these two symbols are on the ballot paper during the elections, voters can be confused."
A JaPa delegation submitted the letter today, Sunday, to the CEC.