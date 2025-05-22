Ishraque announces suspension of sit-in near chief adviser’s residence
Ishraque Hossain has announced the suspension of the sit-in programme at the intersection near Kakrail Mosque, adjacent to the residence of the chief adviser of the interim government.
He made this announcement today, Thursday around 4:30pm from a temporary stage set up on a truck at the location. He also stated that the government will be closely observed regarding the prompt implementation of the court’s verdict.
Ishraque Hossain said, “After the High Court’s verdict today, our party has decided to temporarily suspend the sit-in programme. Over the next 24 to 48 hours, we will observe the government's actions. Based on what they do, further directions for our activities will be given.”
“Let me be very clear—regardless of the verdict or the matter of oath-taking, our initial demand remains unchanged. The student representatives and others must resign. That demand still stands.”
The leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations begun the sit-in programme at 10:30pm on Wednesday, demanding that Ishraque be officially handed over the responsibilities of the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation. Today, they continued their protest at Kakrail intersection, Matsya Bhaban, and surrounding areas, calling for the resignation of the two interim government advisers, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam. The programme caused severe traffic congestion in various nearby areas.
Speaking at Kakrail about the court verdict, Ishraque alleged that a fake writ petition was filed in the High Court on behalf of the government to obstruct his oath-taking as mayor.
He expressed hope that the current interim government would now act promptly to implement the court ruling. However, he warned that if the government delays the process again, there will be a blockade in the area again tomorrow morning.
Ishraque apologised to the public for the severe public suffering in Dhaka caused by the programme.
“This was not part of our original plan. The current government pushed us to this point by depriving us of our rights, forcing us to take such action,” he added.
Following the official announcement, several individuals injured during the July movement were brought onto the temporary stage. BNP leaders from different levels and regions also delivered speeches. Around 5:15pm, Ishraque left the scene, followed by other party activists. The traffic resumed in the area by 5:30pm.