Ishraque announces suspension of sit-in near chief adviser’s residence

Ishraque Hossain has announced the suspension of the sit-in programme at the intersection near Kakrail Mosque, adjacent to the residence of the chief adviser of the interim government.

He made this announcement today, Thursday around 4:30pm from a temporary stage set up on a truck at the location. He also stated that the government will be closely observed regarding the prompt implementation of the court’s verdict.

Ishraque Hossain said, “After the High Court’s verdict today, our party has decided to temporarily suspend the sit-in programme. Over the next 24 to 48 hours, we will observe the government's actions. Based on what they do, further directions for our activities will be given.”

“Let me be very clear—regardless of the verdict or the matter of oath-taking, our initial demand remains unchanged. The student representatives and others must resign. That demand still stands.”