Jamaat claims to enforce blockade in several places in Dhaka

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami claimed to have carried out blockade programmes in several locations, including Tejgaon, Mirpur, Gabtali, and Mohammadpur in the capital. Police detained five Jamaat leaders while they were enforcing the blockade in Gabtali, and three activists were injured in an attack by Jubo League members, according to a press release of Jamaat on Tuesday.
In support of the three-day blockade programme initiated by the BNP from Tuesday to 2 November, Jamaat-e-Islami is also conducting a three-day blockade on roads, railways, and waterways.
According to the press release, Jamaat-e-Islami workers blocked the Tejgaon-Mahakhali railway from 8:15 am to 8:10 am, organised by the Hatirjheel-Tejgaon unit of Dhaka city Jamaat. Additionally, roads were blocked in Pallabi, Rupnagar, Sheorapara, Taltala, and Mohakhali, and railway tracks were blocked in Tejgaon and Uttara.
During the railway blockade in Uttara, organised by Jamaat's Dhaka North city wing, the party's central working council member and Dhaka North Secretary, Muhammad Rezaul Karim, expressed that the democracy-loving people of the country would not accept the government's one-sided election schedule.
They will not accept any elections under Sheikh Hasina's partisan government. It is unlikely for this party to maintain power through force. Recognising this, the government, which is distant from the people, has deployed the police force against the people. Jamal Uddin, Jamaat leader Mahbubul Alam, Mazharul Islam, Mahfuzur Rahman, and others were present during the blockade programme.
Mahfuzur Rahman, a member of Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Majlish-e-Sura and Assistant Secretary of Dhaka North City Wing, made a statement during the blockade program in Sheorapara and Taltala. He mentioned that people had spontaneously taken to the streets to protest against the government, which they viewed as fascist, tyrannical, and involved in election rigging. Through the blockade programme, the people clearly expressed their distrust in the government.
In support of the blockade, a protest march was organised by Rupnagar thana Jamaat. The procession concluded by encircling various roads in Mirpur 12.