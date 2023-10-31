Jamaat claims to enforce blockade in several places in Dhaka

According to the press release, Jamaat-e-Islami workers blocked the Tejgaon-Mahakhali railway from 8:15 am to 8:10 am, organised by the Hatirjheel-Tejgaon unit of Dhaka city Jamaat. Additionally, roads were blocked in Pallabi, Rupnagar, Sheorapara, Taltala, and Mohakhali, and railway tracks were blocked in Tejgaon and Uttara.

During the railway blockade in Uttara, organised by Jamaat's Dhaka North city wing, the party's central working council member and Dhaka North Secretary, Muhammad Rezaul Karim, expressed that the democracy-loving people of the country would not accept the government's one-sided election schedule.

They will not accept any elections under Sheikh Hasina's partisan government. It is unlikely for this party to maintain power through force. Recognising this, the government, which is distant from the people, has deployed the police force against the people. Jamal Uddin, Jamaat leader Mahbubul Alam, Mazharul Islam, Mahfuzur Rahman, and others were present during the blockade programme.