Will this egg throwing go on continuously?

Throwing eggs has long been used in political and social confrontations as an act of ‘revenge’ for anger, resentment or insult in Bangladesh.

Such incidents of egg-throwing were most prominently seen after the fall of the government in last year’s mass uprising, when former ministers, MPs and others who had held key positions in that administration were arrested.

Most recently, on Monday afternoon in New York, leaders and activists of Awami League threw eggs at Akhtar Hossain, a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP). The incident of a political leader, accompanying the Chief Adviser on his trip to New York being harassed, has drawn widespread condemnation from politicians as well as people from various walks of life.