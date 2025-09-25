Will this egg throwing go on continuously?
Throwing eggs has long been used in political and social confrontations as an act of ‘revenge’ for anger, resentment or insult in Bangladesh.
Such incidents of egg-throwing were most prominently seen after the fall of the government in last year’s mass uprising, when former ministers, MPs and others who had held key positions in that administration were arrested.
Most recently, on Monday afternoon in New York, leaders and activists of Awami League threw eggs at Akhtar Hossain, a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP). The incident of a political leader, accompanying the Chief Adviser on his trip to New York being harassed, has drawn widespread condemnation from politicians as well as people from various walks of life.
Of course, in Bangladesh’s political culture, throwing eggs, tomatoes or water bottles as a form of protest is nothing new. Speaking to Prothom Alo about this, Professor SM Ali Reza of the Dhaka University's department of political science, said, “In the country’s entrenched violent political culture, where there are precedents of physical attacks on opponents, this form of protest can be considered a ‘soft’ protest. We also occasionally see such incidents in developed countries of the world.”
Professor Ali Reza added that, in many cases, such acts are carried out because of anger or hatred toward the targeted individual. At times, it is also done as a symbol of distrust in the justice system. In the long run, the lack of political education contributes to such behavior as well.
Egg-throwing incidents on one year
After the fall of the Awami League government in the mass uprising, one after another incident of egg-throwing took place against ousted former ministers. On 14 August last year, former law minister Anisul Huq and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser for private investment, Salman F Rahman, were produced before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in connection with a case over the July killings.
Inside the courtroom, eggs were thrown at them. Later, after the remand hearing, as they were being taken to lockup, several BNP-affiliated lawyers hurled eggs and shoes at them in front of the court building.
A few days later, on 23 August last year, when retired Supreme Court Justice AH Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik was produced before the Sylhet Chief Judicial Magistrate Court following his detention at the border, he was attacked. Several people in the court premises assaulted Shamsuddin Chowdhury, while some hurled eggs and shoes at him. A few also shouted slogans targeting him by name, calling him 'Bhua, Bhua!' (‘bogus, bogus!’)
On 27 August of the same year, when former information minister Hasanul Haq Inu and former civil aviation minister Rashed Khan Menon were produced before a Dhaka court in another July murder case, BNP-affiliated lawyers hurled eggs and shoes at them and also hit them. This incident occurred despite the deployment of army personnel, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and a large number of police officers while they were being taken to court.
Then, on 7 October, eggs were hurled at former environment minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, former NBR chairman Najibur Rahman, and former senior secretary of the Security Services Division Aminul Islam in front of the Dhaka CMM Court. As they proceeded from the court gate to the lockup, BNP leaders and activists, who had positioned themselves there in advance, began throwing eggs at them. Eggs were also thrown from the court’s second floor and balcony.
On 11 December last year, when former agriculture minister Abdur Razzak was produced before a Tangail court in a murder case, leaders and activists of the anti-discrimination movement hurled eggs at him. On 3 July, former Awami League MP from Manikganj-1 and former national cricket team captain Naeemur Rahman Durjoy was similarly targeted with egg-throwing.
On 22 April this year, former education minister Dipu Moni, former law minister Kamrul Islam, former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, former state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former army officer Ziaul Ahsan, and bank official Nazrul Islam were brought from Keraniganj Central Jail to a Gazipur court in two prison vans as accused in the July murder case. At that time, a group of anti-discrimination student activists hurled eggs at them.
Although members of the law enforcement agencies were present in the court premises when these high-profile accused were produced, the attacks and harassment could not be prevented. Facing criticism, the government later arranged for these accused to be brought to court very early in the morning. After that, such incidents began to decrease.
Caution needed to prevent repetition
Even though leaders of Awami League and government officials who held key positions during their tenure have been subjected to such harassment in Bangladesh, in New York it was the Awami League eaders and activists who targeted NCP leaders. The NCP leaders were accompanying Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on his visit to New York to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
On Monday afternoon local time, these NCP leaders encountered Awami League leaders and activists as they were leaving John F Kennedy Airport in New York. Awami League members made derogatory remarks and abused NCP secretary Akhtar Hossain and joint secretary Tasnim Jara. An egg was hurled at Akhtar.
Eggs, shoes, or other objects being thrown at presidents, politicians, or prominent figures represent an expression of hatred. This has happened previously to US President Donald Trump, former President George W Bush, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, and India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv GandhiDr. Hasanuzzaman, retired professor of government and politics department, Jahangirnagar University
Dr. Al Masud Hasanuzzaman, retired professor of the government and politics department at Jahangirnagar University, believes that the egg-throwing incident in New York was carried out to undermine the credibility of Bangladesh’s interim government and question its legitimacy. He points out that the incident occurred while world leaders were in New York to attend the UN General Assembly.
Professor Hasanuzzaman said, “Attracting the attention of the media and the international community was also one of their objectives. Such expressions of violence have been observed in both developed and developing countries. Incidents of eggs, shoes, or other objects being thrown at presidents, politicians, or prominent figures represent an expression of hatred. This has happened previously to US President Donald Trump, former President George W Bush, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, and India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, which is undoubtedly condemnable.”
Political scientist Hasanuzzaman, noting that such an incident against Professor Muhammad Yunus’s entourage was an expression of violence, protest, and hatred by Awami League workers and supporters in the United States, warned that the repercussions of this incident could affect politics in the country.
In New York, following the harassment of Akhtar and the egg-throwing incident against him, eggs were thrown at the house of US-based Awami League activist Zahid Hasan in Naria upazila, Shariatpur. Yesterday evening, Tuesday, a group of youths marched to the house in Telipara village of Chamta Union and threw eggs. They were led by several local leaders and activists of the anti-discrimination student movement and NCP.
Colonel (retd.) Jaglul Ahsan, executive director of the Center for Governance and Security Analysis, has advised the interim government, political parties and law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant to prevent a recurrence of such egg-throwing incidents. He told Prothom Alo that the government should, through the home ministry, ask the relevant persons including senior officials of the army, police, RAB and all law enforcement agencies, to be alert in this regard.