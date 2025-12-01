Environment conducive to holding free and fair elections created: Mirza Fakhrul
A favourable environment for holding free and fair elections has now been created in the country, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday.
He said the interim government has formed several reform commissions, and through these commissions a framework for reforms has been established, one that the BNP has also endorsed. As a result, a situation conducive to holding free and fair elections now exists.
He made the remarks on Monday afternoon at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan during an event organised to welcome Reza Kibria into the BNP.
Reza Kibria, the founding convener of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, is the son of late Awami League leader and former finance minister Shah AMS Kibria. BNP standing committee member Salauddin Ahmed was also present.
Addressing the programme, Mirza Fakhrul said the chief adviser has already announced that the next national election will be held in February 2026, and preparations are underway accordingly.
He added that the BNP hopes the people of the country will seize this opportunity and elect their representatives to form the next parliament. Through this a truly democratic government will be established.
Highlighting the BNP’s past experience in governing the country, Mirza Fakhrul said that if the BNP is entrusted with state responsibility again, it will be able to build a truly democratic and prosperous economy.
Speaking about BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, he said she is currently very ill and undergoing treatment at a hospital. People from across the country are praying for her recovery. “May Allah grant her swift recovery and the opportunity to continue serving the country,” he added.
Asked by journalists about her latest health condition, Mirza Fakhrul said that Khaleda Zia remains unwell and that physicians, both local and foreign, are working tirelessly and collaboratively on her treatment.