Former Chhatra Dal leaders now in the cabinet

Five former central leaders of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal have secured positions in the cabinet of the new government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Once active in campus politics, these leaders have now been entrusted with key responsibilities in running the state.

The new cabinet includes former Chhatra Dal presidents Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee, Sultan Salauddin Tuku and Rajib Ahsan. Also included are former general secretary Habibur Rashid and former central vice-president Farhad Hossain Azad.