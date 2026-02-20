Former Chhatra Dal leaders now in the cabinet
Five former central leaders of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal have secured positions in the cabinet of the new government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Once active in campus politics, these leaders have now been entrusted with key responsibilities in running the state.
The new cabinet includes former Chhatra Dal presidents Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee, Sultan Salauddin Tuku and Rajib Ahsan. Also included are former general secretary Habibur Rashid and former central vice-president Farhad Hossain Azad.
Party sources say these leaders were inducted into the cabinet in recognition of their long political experience, active roles in movements and struggles, and strong grassroots connections.
As one of the BNP’s principal associate bodies, Chhatra Dal has long produced leadership for national politics. In the past, many leaders who rose through the organisation have gone on to assume important positions within the party.
However, the simultaneous inclusion of so many former student leaders in the cabinet is being viewed as particularly significant. Some say it demonstrates the party’s confidence in youth leadership.
Following the 13th parliamentary election held on 12 February, in which the BNP won a two-thirds majority, the party formed the government last Tuesday, 17 February. BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman appointed 25 full ministers and 24 state ministers to his cabinet.
Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee has been appointed full minister for water resources. Sultan Salauddin Tuku has been made state minister for agriculture, fisheries and livestock, along with food.
Rajib Ahsan and Habibur Rashid have been appointed state ministers for road transport and bridges, railways, along with shipping. Farhad Hossain Azad has been appointed state minister for water resources.
Political observers note that experience in student politics often cultivates distinctive decision-making abilities in national politics. The competitive environment of campus politics fosters organisational skills and the capacity to respond swiftly to changing situations, qualities that may prove valuable in administrative roles. Attention will now focus on how effectively they perform in their new responsibilities.
Within the party, the appointments are also seen as an effort to strike a generational balance. Alongside the experience of senior leaders, bringing forward relatively younger and mid-generation figures is expected to inject dynamism into governance.
Party policymakers believe that sharing responsibilities from now is essential to nurturing future leadership. Nevertheless, the newly appointed ministers face considerable challenges, including fulfilling electoral pledges, managing economic pressures and implementing administrative reforms. How successfully they transition from student politics to national leadership remains to be seen now.