Narayanganj-5: Candidates campaigning in full swing even before election schedule
With the 13th national parliamentary election ahead, major political parties of the country have become increasingly active in Narayanganj, the district adjacent to the capital. Candidates from various parties have already taken to the field in the district’s five constituencies. They are reaching out to the people, having yard meetings and gatherings with party leaders and activists.
The district town and upazilas are covered with banners and festoons of prospective candidates. A full-fledged election vibe has begun to take hold in this industrial district even before the schedule has been announced.
BNP has announced candidates in four of the district’s constituencies, leaving Narayanganj-4 (Sadar) vacant.
Discontent has surfaced among sections of BNP leaders and activists in two constituencies over the party’s nominated candidates, stirring tension within the party. Even so, the BNP-endorsed candidates are busy with their campaigns.
Candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami are also carrying out regular campaigning in all constituencies. Several other parties including Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlis, and Ganosanhati Andolon, are active on the election field as well. Several leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) are seeking the party’s nomination in multiple constituencies.
Narayanganj-1 (Rupganj)
In this politically significant constituency adjacent to the capital, Awami League won twice, BNP once, and Jatiya Party once in the four national elections held between 1991 and 2008. This time, Jatiya Party is not active in the field as yet. Awami League is currently a banned organisation. BNP- and Jamaat-nominated candidates are active in the area.
BNP has nominated Mustafizur Rahman Bhuiyan (Dipu Bhuiyan), a member of its central executive committee. This is his first time contesting a parliamentary election as the party’s candidate. He is the president of the Narayanganj Chamber of Commerce and Industries. In 2008 and 2018, the BNP’s candidate here was another executive committee member, Kazi Moniruzzaman. He did not receive the nomination this time.
Noting that he has been receiving a strong response from the public since beginning his outreach, Mustafizur Rahman Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo, “It doesn’t matter much who becomes MP or minister here; what matters is that we work in unity for the development of Rupganj and in the interest of the party. I want to identify the area’s problems from the union level and work with everyone to resolve them.”
Jamaat has nominated Anwar Hossain Molla in this constituency. A member of the Rupganj Upazila Jamaat Majlis-e-Shura, he has been carrying out mass outreach and yard meetings in the area. According to party sources, Nirab Raihan, former district convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, and Saiful Islam, a central organiser of Jubo Shokti, are seeking the NCP nomination here.
Narayanganj-2 (Araihazar)
BNP’s Dhaka divisional organisational secretary Nazrul Islam Azad has received the party’s nomination for this constituency. In protest of the decision and demanding a change in the nomination, supporters of three other aspiring candidates have been holding joint rallies and gatherings. They are former MP Ataur Rahman, the party’s central secretary for economic affairs Mahmudur Rahman, and the central organisational secretary of BNP’s women’s wing, Parvin Akhtar.
Nazrul Islam, however, believes that no one has the scope to go beyond the party’s decision.
Calling for the nomination to be reconsidered, Ataur Rahman told Prothom Alo that if someone with a good reputation and popularity is nominated, “the people will happily vote and elect him.”
In this constituency, Jamaat has nominated district working committee member Iliyas Molla, who is engaged in mass outreach. Former central leader of the Communist Party Hafizul Islam and Islami Andolon’s candidate Mufti Md Habib Ullah are also active on the ground.
Narayanganj-3 (Siddhirganj–Sonargaon)
BNP has nominated Azharul Islam (Mannan), a member of the party’s central executive committee. Former state minister Rezaul Karim, district BNP convener Mamun Mahmud, and former MP Muhammad Gias Uddin were all aspiring for the BNP nomination here. These three central executive committee members, along with three other aspirants—a total of six—have united to demand a change of candidate. They have been sending letters to the party high command and staging protest rallies and various programmes in the area.
Azharul Islam, however, said, “I’m not concerned about those who were not active in the movement and struggle. I am in the hearts of the people, and I want to be the people’s MP.”
Former state minister Rezaul Karim said, “The party has not yet given anyone the final nomination. We have urged the party to nominate someone who is acceptable, free from controversy, and committed to public welfare.”
Jamaat’s central Majlis-e-Shura member Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan has received the party’s nomination here. This is his first time contesting a parliamentary election. From the NCP, the names being heard are Tuhin Mahmud, senior joint convener of the party’s youth front Jubo Shokti, and Javed Alam, former district member-secretary of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. In addition, Anjan Das, executive coordinator of Ganosanhati Andolon, is conducting outreach.
Narayanganj-4 (Sadar upazila)
This constituency is composed of seven unions of Sadar upazila. In this industrial and labour-dominated seat, BNP has not yet announced a candidate. Alongside central executive committee member Mohammad Shah Alam, district BNP convener Mamun Mahmud and former MP Muhammad Gias Uddin are also seeking the party’s nomination for this seat.
In 2008 and 2018, Mohammad Shah Alam initially received the BNP nomination here. However, in 2018 the BNP ceded the seat to Monir Hossain Kasemi, the joint secretary general of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam. There is talk that the BNP may again leave the seat to an alliance partner this time.
BNP nomination-seeker Mohammad Shah Alam said, “In the last two elections I gave up the seat for the alliance on the party’s instructions. This time, the leaders, activists, and voters want a party candidate.”
Jamaat has nominated Abdul Jabbar, the party’s city amir, who has been campaigning in the area. Abdul Jabbar said that people no longer want vote-rigging.
From Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam, the party’s joint secretary general Monir Hossain Kasemi is conducting outreach; from Islami Andolon, Mufti Ismail Siraji, central joint secretary of the Olama Masaek Aima Parishad, is active; and from Khelafat Majlis, city general secretary Iliyas Hossain is also campaigning.
NCP’s central joint member-secretary Abdullah Al Amin wishes to contest in this seat. He said that the party will finalise its nominations by the end of this month.
Narayanganj-5 (City-Port)
Narayanganj-5, which encompasses both banks of the Shitalakkhya River, has seen BNP nominate sports organiser and industrial entrepreneur Mohammad Masuduzzaman Masud this time. He has been conducting mass outreach, meetings, and rallies in the area.
Masuduzzaman said, “My main goal is to build a modern Narayanganj free from terrorism and extortion.”
Other BNP nomination aspirants in this constituency included former MP and former city BNP president Abul Kalam, city BNP convener Sakhawat Hossain, and industrialist Abul Jafar Babul.
Meanwhile, Jamaat has nominated central working committee member Moinuddin Ahmed, who is conducting outreach and meetings in the area. Khelafat Majlis has nominated central joint secretary ABM Sirajul Mamun.
There is talk that if Jamaat and seven other Islamist parties form an electoral alliance, Sirajul Mamun could become the candidate here.
Sirajul Mamun told Prothom Alo, “On the basis of Islamic ideals, we have entered the electoral field to establish a government founded on justice, fairness, and public welfare.”
Ganosamhati Andolon has nominated Tarikul Sujan, and Islami Andolon has nominated Masum Billah. From the NCP, central member Ahmedur Rahman and southern district organiser Shawkat Ali are actively seeking the party nomination in this constituency.