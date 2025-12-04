Narayanganj-5: Candidates campaigning in full swing even before election schedule

Candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami are also carrying out regular campaigning in all constituencies. Several other parties including Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlis, and Ganosanhati Andolon, are active on the election field as well. Several leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) are seeking the party’s nomination in multiple constituencies.

Narayanganj-1 (Rupganj)

In this politically significant constituency adjacent to the capital, Awami League won twice, BNP once, and Jatiya Party once in the four national elections held between 1991 and 2008. This time, Jatiya Party is not active in the field as yet. Awami League is currently a banned organisation. BNP- and Jamaat-nominated candidates are active in the area.

BNP has nominated Mustafizur Rahman Bhuiyan (Dipu Bhuiyan), a member of its central executive committee. This is his first time contesting a parliamentary election as the party’s candidate. He is the president of the Narayanganj Chamber of Commerce and Industries. In 2008 and 2018, the BNP’s candidate here was another executive committee member, Kazi Moniruzzaman. He did not receive the nomination this time.

Noting that he has been receiving a strong response from the public since beginning his outreach, Mustafizur Rahman Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo, “It doesn’t matter much who becomes MP or minister here; what matters is that we work in unity for the development of Rupganj and in the interest of the party. I want to identify the area’s problems from the union level and work with everyone to resolve them.”