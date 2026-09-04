NCP steps up street protests alongside parliament, long marches and mass rally ahead

The National Citizen Party (NCP) wants to increase political pressure on the government not only in parliament but also on the streets. To this end, the party will organise its own programmes as well as participate in a series of programmes with the 11-party alliance.

The party plans to present its political positions and demands to the government through long marches towards four divisions in September and October, followed by a mass rally in Dhaka on 14 November.

Several senior NCP leaders told Prothom Alo that the party is currently focusing on three areas: questioning the government’s decisions and actions in parliament, remaining active on the streets as part of the alliance, and strengthening its own organisational capacity.