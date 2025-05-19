The country is heading towards uncertainty: Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury

The event’s chief guest was Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, special assistant to the chief adviser. The keynote paper was presented by Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, “It is the primary responsibility of this government to take the necessary steps to take Bangladesh towards democratic transformation. Right now, the people are asking, where we are headed, where Bangladesh will go in the coming days, how long will this government stay, when will the election be held, and what will happen to Bangladesh afterwards. We are not seeing anything assuring in this regard.”

He remarked that the budget is being drawn up on the basis of a questionable GDP (Gross Domestic Product). “What we are essentially seeing is a continuation of the budgetary practices of the previous fascist government. Nothing has been done differently. We need to ask to what extent the current economic and global contexts have been taken into consideration in formulating this budget,” he said.