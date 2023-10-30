28 cases over clash centering BNP rally, most top leaders accused

Case statements of eight out of 28 cases have been found. A total of 2,136 people including BNP's central leaders, leaders of its associate bodies and unknown persons were made accused in these cases.

Mirza Fakhrul was sent to jail yesterday in the case filed in connection with attack on CJ’s residence in Kakrail. The case statement reads, 71 named and other unnamed accused persons came to BNP’s rally from different parts of the country. The top leaders of the party hold an illegal assembly in front of the chife justice’s residence carrying sticks, iron rod, brickbats, cocktails and other lethal weapons. They chanted various anti-government slogans.

The case statement also reads that the accused persons vendalised several buses, jeeps and pickup vans in front of the residence of the CJ. They also exploded cocktail to kill the policemen. They broke the gate of the residence and barged into the house premises. The accused persons vendalised parts of the building including its nameplate.

Police in the case statement said 42 people were arrested during the attack and they revealed during the interrogation that they carried out the attack at the behest of leaders of BNP and associate bodies.

Sub inspector Mostafizur Rahman filed a case with Shahjahanpur police station in which Mirza Fakhrul was made accused. The case was filed for attacking police, hurling crude bombs to police and obstructing government works.

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas has been made prime accused in the case.