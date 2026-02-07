A two-party election set to take place: Khandaker Golam Moazzem

Khandaker Golam Moazzem, research director of the CPD, said that “We expected that multiple political parties would participate in the national election. But in the end, a two-party election is effectively taking place in the country. As a result, candidates who make environmentally friendly or positive pledges often fail to receive adequate citizen support.”

He made the remarks at a media briefing held today, Saturday at the BRAC Centre Inn in Mohakhali, Dhaka.

The briefing, titled ‘Green Sustainable Economy in Electoral Areas and Expectations: Survey Findings of Candidates and Voters’, was organised by CPD with support from Climate Foundation Bangladesh.

At the media briefing, CPD’s research director Khandaker Golam Moazzem presented the survey findings. Also present were CPD’s senior research fellow Helen Mashiat, programme associates Sami Mohammad, Maliha Sabah, and Noor Yana Jannat, along with Shawkat Ara, programme director of Climate Foundation Bangladesh.