Nahid’s writ dismissed, BNP’s Quayum remains in the race

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Nahid Islam (L) and MA Quayum (R)Collage

The decision declaring valid the candidature of BNP-nominated candidate MA Qayyum in the Dhaka-11 constituency for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election valid remains in force.

The High Court has summarily dismissed a writ petition filed by Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and a rival candidate from the same constituency, challenging the legality of that decision.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Fahmida Kader and Justice Md Asif Hasan passed the order today, Tuesday.

