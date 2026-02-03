Nahid’s writ dismissed, BNP’s Quayum remains in the race
The decision declaring valid the candidature of BNP-nominated candidate MA Qayyum in the Dhaka-11 constituency for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election valid remains in force.
The High Court has summarily dismissed a writ petition filed by Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and a rival candidate from the same constituency, challenging the legality of that decision.
The High Court bench comprising Justice Fahmida Kader and Justice Md Asif Hasan passed the order today, Tuesday.