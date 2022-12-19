Does BNP want to bring martial democracy to country: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud today said it is now a question that whether BNP wants to bring back Ziaur Rahman's martial democracy era to the country in the name of reforming the state, reports BSS.

"When BNP talks about reforming the state, the countrymen, in fact, get confused thinking that whether BNP wants to bring back martial democracy to the country as the party was born undemocratically," he said.

"Bangladesh is marching across progress indomitably and it is praised by all world leaders, including, the secretary general of the United Nations, the US president and the president of the World Bank. Even, some days ago, the vice president of this region of the World Bank has said that the progress of the country amid global crisis and Covid-19 pandemic is an example to other countries."

Hasan told reporters replying to a query after a view-exchange meeting with the newly-elected committee members of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) at the meeting room of his ministry at the Secretariat here.