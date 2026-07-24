NCP demands arrest of Mohammed Shahabuddin following resignation as president
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has demanded the arrest of Mohammed Shahabuddin following his resignation from the office of President.
The party voiced this demand during a press briefing held on Friday evening at its central office in Banglamotor, Dhaka.
NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen stated that Shahabuddin must be arrested immediately to ensure complete justice for the sacrifices of the martyrs of the 2024 mass uprising and to prevent the resurgence of an autocratic system.
He added that if the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) truly upholds the spirit of the July Mass Uprising, it should swiftly initiate legal action against the former president.
Akhter Hossen alleged that the resigned president was an accomplice to fascism who legitimised all forms of enforced disappearances and killings under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Furthermore, during the 2024 uprising, when Sheikh Hasina perpetrated atrocities against students and the public, Shahabuddin tacitly endorsed her actions through his silence, the NCP senior leader added.
Akhter also remarked that although Shahabuddin stepped down citing ill health, he incorporated irrelevant historical narratives into his resignation letter in what was essentially an attempt to construct a 'safe exit' for himself.
Criticising the BNP in this context, member of parliament Akhter Hossen noted that the BNP had been informed long ago that Shahabuddin was unfit to hold the presidency. However, rather than impeaching him at the time, the BNP helped consolidate his position by involving him in various social and state functions.
The NCP leader asserted that while immunity had previously shielded Shahabuddin from legal proceedings due to his office, his resignation leaves him with no remaining legal protection.
Speaking at the briefing, NCP Senior Joint Convenor Ariful Islam Adeeb stated that the BNP wishes to install its own nominee in the presidency during the upcoming election period, which is why it initiated moves to remove the president five months after forming the government.
He added that the BNP has a history of placing pliable individuals in the presidency to secure electoral advantages, and that the current political maneuvering is merely a continuation of this longstanding strategy.
Also present at the briefing were NCP member of parliament Abdul Hannan Masud and NCP leader Monira Sharmin, among others.