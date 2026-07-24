NCP demands arrest of Mohammed Shahabuddin following resignation as president

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has demanded the arrest of Mohammed Shahabuddin following his resignation from the office of President.

The party voiced this demand during a press briefing held on Friday evening at its central office in Banglamotor, Dhaka.

NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen stated that Shahabuddin must be arrested immediately to ensure complete justice for the sacrifices of the martyrs of the 2024 mass uprising and to prevent the resurgence of an autocratic system.