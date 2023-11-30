BNP announces 48-hour blockade from Sunday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a 48-hour blockade from 6:00am on Sunday and the ninth spell of blockade will end on 6:00am Tuesday.
Party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virutal press conference on Thursday.
The BNP enforced 8th spell of blockade on Wednesday and is observing hartal today, Thursday.
The BNP called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal across the country on 29 October protesting the incident that the party's grand rally was foiled on 28 October.
Afterwards many leaders and activists including party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have been arrested.
Later, the party is observing blockade and hartal after a pause of one or two days seeking the resignation of the government, elections under a neutral government, release of BNP leaders and activists, and halting harassment to leaders and activists.
The BNP leaders said some 385 party men have been arrested in 24 hours and 1,480 people have been accused in 13 cases.
At the press conference today, Rizvi said the political programmes will continue. Their ongoing movement is heading towards victory.