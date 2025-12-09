Avoid unauthorised gatherings after poll schedule, govt urges all

The interim government today urged all to refrain from holding any illegal or unauthorised gatherings, rallies, or movements after the announcement of the schedule for the upcoming national elections.

"The schedule for the upcoming parliamentary polls will be announced within the next few days. The interim government is calling on everyone to refrain from all types of illegal and unauthorised public gatherings and movements after the announcement of the election schedule," said the Chief Adviser's Press Wing this evening.

It said the call was made from a meeting of the Home Affairs Ministry held this afternoon at the instruction of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

"The prime goal of the interim government is to ensure that the 13th national election is held in a free, fair, impartial, acceptable and festive manner in the first half of February next," the press wing said.