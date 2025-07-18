Jamaat, right-wingers gain strength after mass uprising: Badruddin Umar

Writer and intellectual Badruddin Umar has said right-wing forces have gained strength in Bangladesh following the mass uprising of 5 August, 2024.

He also criticised the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), led by young activists, accusing it of using religion in politics.

He made the statement while speaking at a discussion marking the first anniversary of the July uprising at the national press club on Friday. Jatiya Mukti Council hosted the programme.