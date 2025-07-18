Jamaat, right-wingers gain strength after mass uprising: Badruddin Umar
Writer and intellectual Badruddin Umar has said right-wing forces have gained strength in Bangladesh following the mass uprising of 5 August, 2024.
He also criticised the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), led by young activists, accusing it of using religion in politics.
He made the statement while speaking at a discussion marking the first anniversary of the July uprising at the national press club on Friday. Jatiya Mukti Council hosted the programme.
Badruddin Umar noted that Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami emerged strong after 5 August, while the right-wingers gained ground and are now on rise. The new party formed under student leadership does not speak for labourers, farmers, and the working people. As they are considering using religion for political purposes, they have close ties with Jamaat-e-Islami.
Referring to the ongoing political situation, he said, “It is unfortunate that the BNP appears to be the most progressive political party given the prevailing situation in Bangladesh. Only they are speaking out.”
The public intellectual observed that the student-led movement was not like a democratic movement. “The so-called uprising was more like a sudden outburst. One kind of uprising comes at the peak of a long-standing mass movement; another is a situation resulting from suppressed frustration due to inability to wage any movement. What happened in Bangladesh was the latter.”
Badruddin Umar argued that the uprising did not stem from longstanding movements under a political programme. He pointed out that there is no mention of workers or farmers in the students’ speeches. The reason is that it was not a movement against any class structure. The business class that has governed since 1972 still remains in place.
He termed this mass uprising as an internal conflict of the ruling class.
Criticising the interim government, he said, “Nothing hopeful took place in the last one year since even this government has been serving the ruling class.”
“Everyone has been shouting about reforms. Those who have acknowledged the system, they could seek reforms. Those who demand reforms do not want eradication of the current system. Another movement has to be waged to uproot the existing system… There will be no development of the country if the existing situation persists,” he added.
Observing that everyone is waiting for an election, Badruddin Umar stated, “How would the election take place? A party will come (to power) from the existing ruling system if the election is held. There will be no exchange as the people expected after the mass uprising.
He also put emphasis on founding organisations to fulfill the freedom of the labourers, wage earners and other working class people.
Slamming the Awami League, Jatiya Mukti Council secretary Foyzul Hakim said, “Awami League turned Bangladesh into a vassal state with the patronisation of Delhi. Now they have been conspiring by staying in India. The Awami League turned the liberation war into a weapon of fascism.”
Bangladesh Chhatra Federation president Mitu Sarkar moderated the event where Jatiya Mukti Council organiser Bhulon Bhowmik and Bangladesh Lekhak Shibir general secretary Kazi Iqbal, among others, spoke.