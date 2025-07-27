Draft July Charter to be sent to political parties by tomorrow: Ali Riaz
Professor Ali Riaz said that the draft of the July Charter has been prepared and will be sent to all political parties by tomorrow, Monday.
If the parties provide their feedback promptly, it will be incorporated into the draft, he added.
Today’s discussions focus on proposals concerning the fundamental principles of governance, the expansion of citizens' fundamental rights, and the formation of a police commission.
Ali Riaz stated that the draft of the Charter will not be discussed during the dialogue.
He said, “If there are major fundamental objections, then we will bring it into the discussion — otherwise, we will not. If you provide feedback, it will be incorporated. The preamble and background of the preliminary charter will include your input, along with a section on commitments.”
Ali Riaz also mentioned that a separate day will be allocated in the ongoing discussions for the signing of the National Charter.
He said the current phase of discussions by the Consensus Commission will conclude by 31 July. “We have reached consensus on 10 issues.
Consensus remains incomplete on 7 issues, and 3 issues have yet to be discussed.”
Today’s discussions included participation from 30 political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolon, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), and Ganosamhati Andolan.
Safar Raj Hossain, Emdadul Haque, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Iftekharuzzaman, and Ayub Mia, among others, attended the discussion moderated by chief adviser’s special assistant Monir Haider.