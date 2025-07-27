Draft July Charter to be sent to political parties by tomorrow: Ali Riaz

Professor Ali Riaz said that the draft of the July Charter has been prepared and will be sent to all political parties by tomorrow, Monday.

If the parties provide their feedback promptly, it will be incorporated into the draft, he added.

Today’s discussions focus on proposals concerning the fundamental principles of governance, the expansion of citizens' fundamental rights, and the formation of a police commission.

Ali Riaz stated that the draft of the Charter will not be discussed during the dialogue.