Law ministry’s opinion on taking Khaleda abroad soon: Anisul

Law minister Anisul Haq on Thursday said the opinion of his ministry on allowing BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad will be sent to the home ministry soon, reports UNB.
“Her (Khaleda’s) application was brought to me in the evening. Our opinion will be sent to the home ministry soon,” he said while talking to reporters from his official residence.
Earlier, Khaleda Zia’s jail sentence was suspended as per section 114 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and now it will be examined whether granting her permission to go abroad is possible under the section of the CrPC.
On Wednesday night, Khaleda’s younger brother Shamim Iskander met home minister Asaduzzaman Khan at his Dhanmondi residence and submitted an application seeking permission to send her abroad for advanced treatment.
The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time on April 24, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April for a thorough health checkup.
She was shifted to the CCU of the hospital with the shortness of breath around 4pm on Monday. Her breathing problem later eased.
On 28 April, a 10-member medical board, headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.
Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 on 10 April as eight people at her residence were infected with the virus. She underwent the second Covid-19 test on 24 April and her report was positive.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.
She was released from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) the same day, and she has been staying at her Gulshan house since then.
On 27 August last year, the government extended her release for six more months and it was extended again for six months on March 15 last.
On 8 February 2018, Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. The High Court later doubled her jail term.
Khaleda was found guilty in another corruption case the same year. Her party claims both the cases are politically motivated.