Law ministry’s opinion on taking Khaleda abroad soon: Anisul

Law minister Anisul Haq on Thursday said the opinion of his ministry on allowing BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad will be sent to the home ministry soon, reports UNB.

“Her (Khaleda’s) application was brought to me in the evening. Our opinion will be sent to the home ministry soon,” he said while talking to reporters from his official residence.

Earlier, Khaleda Zia’s jail sentence was suspended as per section 114 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and now it will be examined whether granting her permission to go abroad is possible under the section of the CrPC.

On Wednesday night, Khaleda’s younger brother Shamim Iskander met home minister Asaduzzaman Khan at his Dhanmondi residence and submitted an application seeking permission to send her abroad for advanced treatment.

The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time on April 24, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April for a thorough health checkup.

She was shifted to the CCU of the hospital with the shortness of breath around 4pm on Monday. Her breathing problem later eased.