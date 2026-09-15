Announced UP election schedule is “entirely preliminary”: EC Secretary

The Election Commission had announced a proposed seven-phase election schedule on Monday.

Local Government Minister Mir Shahe Alam told journalists on Tuesday morning that they had seen reports in newspapers, social media and television that the Election Commission had announced dates for several phases of the Union Parishad elections.

He said the government knew nothing about the matter and that the EC had neither communicated with the government in writing nor discussed the issue with it.

A short while after the Local Government Minister made the statement, EC Secretary Akhter Ahmed clarified the Election Commission’s position.

Responding to questions from journalists, he said the matter had already been explained in detail the previous day. He said he was clarifying the issue because of journalists’ interest.