AL a mediaeval party, BCL its muscle power: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while visiting the injured leaders and activists of Chhattra Dal at Islami Bank Hospital in capital’s Kakrail, said a press release sent by BNP’s media cell on Wednesday.
He also inquired about the health condition of the ailing party men.
Mirza Fakhrul said the attack of Chhattra League left 15 leaders of Chhttra Dal critically injured, with seven of them receiving treatment at this hospital and two of them are in critical condition.
BNP health affairs secretary Rafiqul Islam, Doctors’ Association of Bangladesh Harun Al Rashid and BNP media cell member Shayrul Khabir Khan accompanied Mirza Fakhrul during the visit.
Later Mirza Fakhrul went to Popular Diagnostic Centre and Hospital in Dhanmondi to visit Jahangir, who was injured during police attack on a BNP rally in Munshiganj.
Earlier on Tuesday, Chhatra League launched an attack on Chaatra Dal after the latter entered the Dhaka University campus to meet the vice chancellor, leaving 15 people including Chhattra Dal DU unit president Khorshed Alam and general secretary Ariful Islam injured.