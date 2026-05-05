EC publishes gazette declaring Nusrat elected to reserved women’s seat
The election commission (EC) has published a gazette declaring Nusrat Tabassum, a candidate from the Jamaat-e-Islam-led alliance and joint convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), elected as a member of parliament to a reserved women’s seat in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).
On Monday, the returning officer declared Nusrat elected unopposed. At the same time, the EC approved the decision to issue the gazette. The gazette, signed on 4 May, has now been published.
There are a total of 50 reserved women’s seats in the Parliament. Of these, 49 members took oath on Sunday.
The Jamaat alliance secured 13 of these seats. Among them, 12 candidates from the alliance have already taken oath.
However, a total of 15 candidates from the alliance had submitted nomination papers.
During the scrutiny process, the nomination of one candidate, Monira Sharmin, was rejected.
Additionally, the returning officer initially declined to accept Nusrat’s nomination as it was submitted after the stipulated deadline.
Subsequently, following a court directive, her nomination paper was accepted and later validated during scrutiny.
The EC has now officially declared Nusrat elected and issued the gazette. According to the rules, the Parliament Secretariat will arrange her oath-taking ceremony.