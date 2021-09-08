LDP president Oli demands release of Jamaat leaders

“The consequences of all kinds of injustice can never be good. I hope the government will realise the fact and immediately release all the arrested Jamaat leaders, including its secretary general,” he stated.

On Monday, police arrested Golam Parwar and eight other Jamaat leaders from a house in Bashundhara residential area in the capital.

Later, they were shown arrested in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act for orchestrating anti-state activities and plotting.

Though Jamaat is one of the key partners of it, neither the 20-party nor BNP issued any statement directly demeaning the release of the Islamist party leaders.