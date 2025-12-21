Nomination papers collected on behalf of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman in Bogura

Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election, nomination papers have been collected on behalf of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia for the Bogura-7 (Gabtali–Shajahanpur) constituency, and on behalf of the party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman for the Bogura-6 (Sadar) constituency.

Around 1:30 pm today, Sunday, Khaleda Zia’s adviser and former MP Helaluzzaman Talukder collected the nomination papers on her behalf from the office of the district election officer in the Khandar area of the city. Local BNP leaders and activists were present at the time.