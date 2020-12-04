Left alliance for greater unity through street movement

Leaders of the left alliance feel that the communal forces are gaining strength in the country with government indulgence. Progressive and non-communal forces need to unite against this.
The Left Democratic Alliance feels that a vacuum has emerged in the country’s politics. The alliance leaders now want to form a greater unity with like-minded forces. They feel that such a unity can grow from the streets and so are urging all like-minded forces to become active in the political arena.
Despite being much weaker organisationally than the major two political parties, the left alliance or the parties within in the alliance are staging various programmes on different issues even during coronavirus times.
CPB leaders say they want to hit out from the left to topple the government. If BNP or its alliance wants, they can strike out from the right. But they will not form any unity with BNP
The alliance leaders feel that communal forces are rearing their heads again in the country, and they see the government’s indulgence behind this. Unity among the left progressive and non-communal political forces is required to halt this. The alliance is planning on ways to involve the public in its efforts.
Speaking about who they want to forge a greater unity or movement with, several top leaders of the alliance said their movement was against the looting, the lack of democracy, communalism and imperialism. A united movement can be launched with all who stand against all this. Even the BNP-led Jatiya Oikya Jote can join in this. The movement had to be on the streets and take up various programmes, they said.
However, one of the main parties of the alliance, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) is unwilling to enter a unity or movement with BNP. They party looks to forming a new force outside of the two-party politics of Awami League and BNP.
CPB leaders say they want to hit out from the left to topple the government. If BNP or its alliance wants, they can strike out from the right. But they will not form any unity with BNP.
CPB president Mujahidul Islam Selim, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the people have seen many new versions of government in the country. Now an alternative force is required. The left forces are not prepared as yet and are working under adverse circumstances. But the efforts must continue, the programmes must be strengthened.
The Left Democratic alliance was launched on 19 July 2018 as an alternative political force outside of the Awami League and BNP two-party circuit. The eight parties initially in the alliance were CPB, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), Bangladesher Biplobi Workers Party, Bangladesher Samajantrik Dal (Marxist), Gono Sanghati Andolan, Bangladesher United Communist League, Gonotantrik Biplobi Party and Bangladesher Samajtantrik Andolan.
Chief coordinator of Gono Sanghati Andolan, Zonayed Saki, speaking to Prothom Alo, said they were in an effort to expand the alliance for a greater anti-autocracy force against the government
Last year a faction of Workers Party broke away to form a new party, Workers Party (Marxist). This new party joined the Left Democratic Alliance. Only three of the parties in this alliance -- CPB, BSD and Biplobi Workers Party -- are registered with the election commission. After 1996, no one from any of the parties in this alliance managed to become a member of parliament. In 1991, five from CPB had been elected as members of parliament.
Ever since the left alliance was formed, every three months a new coordinator is elected. On 16 October this responsibility went to CPB presidium member Abdullah Al Kafi. He told Prothom Alo that they were proceeding with a plan for a unity with all left leaning parties outside of the ruling party alliance.
The left alliance has been demanding that the parliament be dissolved from the day it was formed on 30 December 2018. They termed the election as one of ‘vote robbery’. They want to step up their demand for that election to be canceled and an election to be held under a neutral caretaker government.
The left alliance leaders said that even during the coronavirus times, they are holding programmes against corruption, rape and the poor state of the health system. They now aim at extensively engaging people in the movement.
The alliance has still not taken any decision about participating in the coming pourashava polls. They want sweeping changes in the election system. For the past few years they have been demanding a system of proportionate representation in the national election.
Chief coordinator of Gono Sanghati Andolan, Zonayed Saki, speaking to Prothom Alo, said they were in an effort to expand the alliance for a greater anti-autocracy force against the government. He said everyone would have to take up this struggle and the alliance equation could come about through this struggle. It would determine whether they would launch a movement simultaneously or as an alliance.
* This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir