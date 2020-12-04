Left alliance for greater unity through street movement

Speaking about who they want to forge a greater unity or movement with, several top leaders of the alliance said their movement was against the looting, the lack of democracy, communalism and imperialism. A united movement can be launched with all who stand against all this. Even the BNP-led Jatiya Oikya Jote can join in this. The movement had to be on the streets and take up various programmes, they said.

However, one of the main parties of the alliance, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) is unwilling to enter a unity or movement with BNP. They party looks to forming a new force outside of the two-party politics of Awami League and BNP.

CPB leaders say they want to hit out from the left to topple the government. If BNP or its alliance wants, they can strike out from the right. But they will not form any unity with BNP.

CPB president Mujahidul Islam Selim, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the people have seen many new versions of government in the country. Now an alternative force is required. The left forces are not prepared as yet and are working under adverse circumstances. But the efforts must continue, the programmes must be strengthened.