Tarique Rahman returns today
A renewed pledge to move forward
When Tarique Rahman would return to the country has been one of the most widely discussed topics since 5 August last year.
Today, Thursday, 25 December, that day has arrived. Putting all speculation to rest, he is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka at 11:50am today, bringing an end to a long wait.
This return is not merely an arrival for party leaders and activists; for them, it marks the end of a 17-year life in exile and represents a story of renewal, new politics, and a fresh resolve to move forward.
Seventeen years ago, on 11 September 2008, when Tarique Rahman left for London with his family members, he was the BNP’s senior joint secretary general. He is now the party’s acting chairman and its second-most senior leader. His mother, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, has been seriously ill and bedridden at Evercare Hospital for more than a month.
Due to his mother’s illness, Tarique Rahman has effectively been leading the party as its principal leader. The BNP is contesting the upcoming national parliamentary election on 12 February essentially under his leadership. As a result, his return to the country on the eve of the election is being seen as an unforgettable moment for the BNP. Party leaders and activists expect that his homecoming will spark a renewed nationwide momentum in favour of the BNP’s electoral symbol, the sheaf of paddy.
Following the political upheaval of 5 August, a new polarisation in politics has become evident. The Awami League, whose activities have been banned, will not have the opportunity to take part in the election. Against this political backdrop, the BNP’s main challenger has emerged as an eight-party alliance of like-minded Islamist parties led by Jamaat-e-Islami.
In such a context, political observers believe that Tarique Rahman’s return will have a major impact on the BNP’s strategy and grassroots politics. Accordingly, the BNP has made extensive preparations for a massive public turnout to welcome him in Dhaka today.
The BNP has organised a public reception to mark Tarique Rahman's return in the 300-foot area of Purbachal in the capital. A massive 48-foot by 36-foot stage, made of bamboo and wood and facing south, has been constructed on the northern side of the road near the Kuril intersection. Tents for law enforcement agencies have been set up on both sides of the stage, and microphones have been installed on lamp posts. Along both sides of the road from Kuril to the reception stage, colourful banners and festoons welcoming Tarique Rahman have been put up.
What Tarique Rahman will do in the first three days
Following Tarique Rahman’s return, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed held a press conference yesterday, Wednesday, at the BNP Chairperson’s political office in Gulshan to outline his schedule and security arrangements.
Salahuddin Ahmed said that Tarique Rahman will depart from London’s Heathrow Airport on a regular Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at midnight Bangladesh time, make a stopover in Sylhet, and arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:50am.
Standing Committee members will welcome him in the airport’s Red Zone. From the airport, he will proceed directly to a short public reception organised by the BNP on the 300-foot road. Tarique Rahman will be the sole speaker at this event. After the reception, he will visit Evercare Hospital to meet his mother, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, before proceeding to his residence at 196 Gulshan Avenue, where he will stay.
Salahuddin Ahmed described the reception as a brief event where Tarique Rahman will express his gratitude to the people and offer thanks to Almighty Allah.
He further outlined Tarique Rahman’s schedule over the following days: on 26 December, after Friday prayers, he will visit the grave of martyr President Ziaur Rahman and pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Memorial in Savar. On 27 December, he will complete formalities related to his national identity card and voter registration. Additionally, he will visit the grave of Sharif Osman Hadi and go to the Pangu Hospital to see those injured during the July uprising.
Extensive preparations have been made at both party and government levels for Tarique Rahman’s return. The BNP has stated that the government has taken maximum measures to ensure his security. Overall security arrangements involve coordination among the police, RAB, and the army. However, Salahuddin Ahmed clarified that a Special Security Force (SSF) has not been requested for his protection.
Considering the potential large crowds, 20 medical camps are being set up at the airport, along the 300-foot road, Uttara, and other locations. Near the main stage, a six-bed medical camp with ICU facilities and an ambulance will be available.
Millions gather around the reception stage
In the days leading up to Tarique Rahman’s return to Bangladesh, BNP leaders and activists from various districts across the country began arriving in Dhaka. On their own initiative, they hired buses, trucks, and minibuses, entering the capital carrying Bangladesh and BNP flags.
On the ground at the reception stage area, a huge number of leaders, activists, and supporters from across the country could be seen gathering at the venue in separate processions. Some arrived by bus, some by truck, and others by launch—flags in hand, slogans on their lips.
Many were broadcasting live on Facebook, while others energized the area with slogans such as, “Mother and land are calling, Tarique Rahman is coming” and “Tarique Rahman, brave as ever, is coming to Bangladesh.” Alongside police officers, members of the BNP Chairperson Security Force (CSF) were also on duty at the venue.
In front of the reception stage, a conversation was held with Ferdous Navid, Vice President of the North South University Chhatra Dal. He said, “Under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, we want to unite to build a new Bangladesh—one that ensures justice, freedom of expression, voting rights, and governance by the people. We are all eagerly awaiting this historic moment.”
Anwar Hossain, Joint Convener of the Ghatail Upazila Jubo Dal in Tangail, said, “We have come to Dhaka to welcome Tarique Rahman as the future prime minister of Bangladesh.”
A long chapter of exile
In January 2007, following the military-backed caretaker government coming to power, Tarique Rahman was arrested on corruption charges and spent nearly 18 months in prison. After his release, on 11 September 2008, he left for London with his family and remained there for 17 years.
Tarique Rahman is returning at a time when politics in Bangladesh has taken a new turn.
The electoral battlefield is being prepared, and the BNP is gearing up for revival. Party leaders say that his return is not only significant for the party’s political activities but is also an important and meaningful event for the broader political landscape. They believe that Tarique Rahman’s return will bring new momentum to the BNP’s politics and strengthen the party ahead of the upcoming election.
From the Dhaka airport to the reception in Purbachal, followed by a visit to his mother Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital, this journey intertwines the realities of political and personal life. The moment of a son returning to his mother’s bedside while being embraced by the love of hundreds of thousands of party activists on the same day fills the party’s atmosphere with emotion.