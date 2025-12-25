A renewed pledge to move forward

When Tarique Rahman would return to the country has been one of the most widely discussed topics since 5 August last year.

Today, Thursday, 25 December, that day has arrived. Putting all speculation to rest, he is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka at 11:50am today, bringing an end to a long wait.

This return is not merely an arrival for party leaders and activists; for them, it marks the end of a 17-year life in exile and represents a story of renewal, new politics, and a fresh resolve to move forward.

Seventeen years ago, on 11 September 2008, when Tarique Rahman left for London with his family members, he was the BNP’s senior joint secretary general. He is now the party’s acting chairman and its second-most senior leader. His mother, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, has been seriously ill and bedridden at Evercare Hospital for more than a month.

Due to his mother’s illness, Tarique Rahman has effectively been leading the party as its principal leader. The BNP is contesting the upcoming national parliamentary election on 12 February essentially under his leadership. As a result, his return to the country on the eve of the election is being seen as an unforgettable moment for the BNP. Party leaders and activists expect that his homecoming will spark a renewed nationwide momentum in favour of the BNP’s electoral symbol, the sheaf of paddy.