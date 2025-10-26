Jamaat finalises candidates in all constituencies, 80pc are new

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has finalised its candidates for all parliamentary constituencies, begun election preparations, and launched constituency-based activities. Eighty per cent of the party’s current nominees are new faces who have never contested an election before.

Only 59 candidates have previous election experience.

In the past, Jamaat was dominated by senior leaders. But under changing circumstances, a different picture has emerged this time. The party is trying to bring forward leaders aged between 35 and 45.

According to Jamaat sources, since the beginning of this year, the party has been announcing its candidates in phases. The remaining two constituencies—Gazipur-6 and Narsingdi-5—have also been filled.

Candidates were selected through votes from district and upazila-level leaders and finalised by the central nomination board. Although the party calls this an initial nomination, those chosen have already begun working in their constituencies.