Police raid JSD headquarters, many leaders and activists detained

Police are conducting a raid at the central office of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) in Gulistan, Dhaka. The operation began at around 3:00pm on Saturday. Police have detained many people, including a journalist leader who was at the scene.

Mohammad Akhtar Hossain, deputy commissioner of the DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division, told Prothom Alo at around 4:45pm that the raid was conducted after police received information that the slogan “Joy Bangla” had been chanted inside the JSD office and that a meeting was taking place there. Police detained many people from the scene and took them to a police station.

The police official said the identities and other information of those detained were being verified. Legal action would be taken after the verification process, he added.