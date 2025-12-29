BNP becomes isolated in this election: Jamaat nayeb-e-ameer

Speaking to journalists, former member of parliament Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said, “Three distinct features of this election are becoming apparent. First, the Awami League is absent from this election. Second, the BNP has been left alone. Third, what may be described as right-wing parties, along with all those who stood with the July 2024 mass uprising, are now united.”

Stating that this has never happened in the country before, the Jamaat leader said, “Therefore, we can say that on one side there are a handful of people and one or two parties; on the other side stands the whole of Bangladesh. A truly exceptional election is taking place.”

Referring to some people’s claim that the election would not be held, the senior Jamaat leader said that such conspiracies had, at least for now, been thwarted.