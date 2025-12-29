BNP becomes isolated in this election: Jamaat nayeb-e-ameer
Jamaat-e-Islami’s nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher has said that the BNP has been left isolated in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election.
He made the remarks after submitting his nomination papers as the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate for the Cumilla-11 (Chauddagram) constituency to the assistant returning officer and the Chauddagram Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) on Monday afternoon.
Speaking to journalists, former member of parliament Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said, “Three distinct features of this election are becoming apparent. First, the Awami League is absent from this election. Second, the BNP has been left alone. Third, what may be described as right-wing parties, along with all those who stood with the July 2024 mass uprising, are now united.”
Stating that this has never happened in the country before, the Jamaat leader said, “Therefore, we can say that on one side there are a handful of people and one or two parties; on the other side stands the whole of Bangladesh. A truly exceptional election is taking place.”
Referring to some people’s claim that the election would not be held, the senior Jamaat leader said that such conspiracies had, at least for now, been thwarted.
“We hope that this election will be participatory and fair, and that the people will be able to cast their desired votes in an orderly manner. The people also expect the election commission, the police, the army and other law-enforcement agencies to perform their duties impartially,” he added.
Present at the time of the submission of nomination papers were Jamaat-e-Islami Cumilla south district unit ameer Mohammad Shahjahan; Chauddagram upazila unit ameer Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman; secretary Belal Hossain; pourashava unit ameer Maulana Ibrahim; former upazila unit ameer Akhtaruzzaman; as well as leaders and activists of the upazila and pourashava Jamaat units and Islami Chhatra Shibir.