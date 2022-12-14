JaPa wants to contest in six vacant constituencies  

However, the chief patron of JaPa, Raushon Ershad, and its chairman, GM Quader, called on the prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday at Gono Bhaban -- a meet that could make a dramatic turn to the bitter relationship of these two parties: JaPa and ruling Awami-League (AL).

When asked about the meeting, the secretary general of JaPa, Md Mujibul Haque, declined to comment saying a statement had been issued from the prime minister's office over the meeting. He didn’t know anything beyond that.

Several responsible sources of Japa said their party showed interest in contesting to those vacant constituencies. As the AL has sufficient numbers of seats in the parliament, they will give space to JaPa in the vacant constituencies. Currently, there are 26 lawmakers from JaPa, including four in reserved women seats, in the parliament.