JaPa wants to contest in six vacant constituencies  

However, the chief patron of JaPa, Raushon Ershad, and its chairman, GM Quader, called on the prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday at Gono Bhaban -- a meet that could make a dramatic turn to the bitter relationship of these two parties: JaPa and ruling Awami-League (AL).
When asked about the meeting, the secretary general of JaPa, Md Mujibul Haque, declined to comment saying a statement had been issued from the prime minister's office over the meeting. He didn’t know anything beyond that.
Several responsible sources of Japa said their party showed interest in contesting to those vacant constituencies. As the AL has sufficient numbers of seats in the parliament, they will give space to JaPa in the vacant constituencies. Currently, there are 26 lawmakers from JaPa, including four in reserved women seats, in the parliament.
Days ago, five BNP MPs of BNP submitted their resignation letters to the parliament.
The MPs who submitted the resignations themselves are -- Md. Aminul Islam from Chapainawabganj-2, Md. Mosharrof Hossain from Bogura-4, Golam Mohammad Siraj from Bogura-6 and Zahidur Rahman from Thakurgaon-3 and Rumeen Farhana, a lawmaker from reserved seats.
Two MPs -- Md. Harunur Rashid from Chapainawabganj-3 and Abdus Sattar from Brahmanbaria-2 -- could not submit the resignation letters in person as one of them is abroad while another person is indisposed.
It is learnt that Raushon Ershad, her son Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad and GM Quader talked to the prime minister in the meeting and separately for about an hour.
GM Quader told Prothom Alo that "Madam (Raushon) had to stay abroad for a long time due to illness. She returned home after treatment. Today we met the prime minister. It was a courtesy call."
According to the prime minister’s press wing, in the meeting, Sheikh Hasina enquired about her overall health condition and thanked JaPa for playing constructive and positive role in parliamentary democracy.
Meanwhile, the court on 30 October imposed an embargo on the political activities of JaPa chairman GM Quader in a case filed by a former leader of the party. This order was the result of the government’s unhappiness over JaPa, claimed the party’s leaders and activists, especially, the recent harsh remarks of the party chairman criticising the government.
The Appellate Division on Monday fixed 13 December for delivering its judgment on the temporary embargo on the political activities of the JaPa chairman. But the court didn’t deliver the order on the scheduled date.
Many think that Tuesday’s meeting could resolve the ongoing crisis of relationship between the JaPa and the ruling party.
The concerned sources said although it is seven in number, the government is feeling a bit pressure politically due to the resignation of BNP lawmakers from the parliament, resulting in the importance of JaPa to the ruling party to be increased.
So, the government wants JaPa to give space to these vacant constituencies from their political strategic point of view.
However, when asked whether any discussion was held between them and the prime minister over vying to contest in the by-polls, the JaPa chairman, GM Quader, avoided the query saying their party could participate in the by-polls in the vacant constituencies. The decision will be taken after discussing the issue at policy making level.