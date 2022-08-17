Days gone to assume power thru arson terrorism: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the days are gone to assume the state power through arson terrorism and bombing as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would be resisted on the street.

“There will be a game in the next election. The game will be played on the street. We will face them (BNP),” he told a protest rally in the capital.

The Dhaka South and North units of the AL jointly organised the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, protesting the series bomb attack carried out across the country during the BNP-Jamaat reign on 17 August in 2005.