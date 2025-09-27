Election monitoring organisations
EC identifies 73 local private agencies eligible for registration
The election commission (EC) has identified 73 non-government organisations as eligible for registration as local election monitoring bodies.
The EC published a public notice on Saturday, mentioning the names and addresses of these organisations.
According to the notice, if anyone has any claim, objection, or complaint against any of these organisations, they must inform the EC in writing by 20 October.
After hearings on the claims and objections, the EC will finalise the registration of the observer organisations.
Currently, any local organisation wishing to monitor elections must be registered with the EC. On 18 July, the EC announced the cancellation of registrations of all 96 previously registered local election observer organisations.
With the 13th national parliamentary election ahead, the EC has moved to issue fresh registrations for observer organisations.
On 27 July, the EC invited applications for registration. A total of 318 applications were submitted within the stipulated time, along with another 13 submitted after the deadline.
After verifying and scrutinising the applications through due process, the EC issued the public notice identifying 73 organisations as initially eligible for registration as election observer bodies.