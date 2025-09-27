EC identifies 73 local private agencies eligible for registration

The election commission (EC) has identified 73 non-government organisations as eligible for registration as local election monitoring bodies.

The EC published a public notice on Saturday, mentioning the names and addresses of these organisations.

According to the notice, if anyone has any claim, objection, or complaint against any of these organisations, they must inform the EC in writing by 20 October.

After hearings on the claims and objections, the EC will finalise the registration of the observer organisations.