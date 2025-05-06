NCP clarifies party's stance regarding Women Affairs Reform Commission report

The National Citizen’s Party (NCP) has clarified their stance regarding the report submitted by the Women Affairs Reform Commission.

The party says some recommendations made by the commission have sparked some conflicts between the state and the religious and social values of Bangladesh and made women and religion standing against each other. It is essential to keep the door open for discussion with the stakeholders over the conflicting issues.

At the same time, the commission could not ensure representation and inclusion of the women from all sections of the society, it added.

The NCP said this in a press release sent to the media Monday. On behalf of the party, NCP joint member secretary (office) Saleh Uddin Rifat sent the press release under the title ‘NCP’s stance regarding Women Affairs Reform Commission report’.