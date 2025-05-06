NCP clarifies party's stance regarding Women Affairs Reform Commission report
The National Citizen’s Party (NCP) has clarified their stance regarding the report submitted by the Women Affairs Reform Commission.
The party says some recommendations made by the commission have sparked some conflicts between the state and the religious and social values of Bangladesh and made women and religion standing against each other. It is essential to keep the door open for discussion with the stakeholders over the conflicting issues.
At the same time, the commission could not ensure representation and inclusion of the women from all sections of the society, it added.
The NCP said this in a press release sent to the media Monday. On behalf of the party, NCP joint member secretary (office) Saleh Uddin Rifat sent the press release under the title ‘NCP’s stance regarding Women Affairs Reform Commission report’.
The report says a total of 11 commissions were formed at the initiative of the interim government in the post July uprising period. The Women Affairs Reform Commission submitted its report on 19 April. Meanwhile, the National Consensus Commission has started its work. However, the Women Affairs Reform Commission was not under the National Consensus Commission. As a result, the political parties did not have the opportunity to discuss the recommendations made by the Women Affairs Reform Commission. Now it is seen that the recommendations have stirred multi-dimensional discussions and dissents in the political arena of the country.
The press release further says, “It is the duty of the government to make law respecting the religious, social and cultural integrity, people’s belief and social values. Some recommendations made by the commission have sparked some conflicts between the state and the religious and social values of Bangladesh and made women and religion standing against each other. It is essential to keep the door open for constructive discussions with the stakeholders over the conflicting issues.”
The party also strongly criticised and protested some farcical and derogatory statements regarding women during some recent rallies held in protest of the recommendations made by the Women Affairs Reform Commission.
The press release further says, “In every struggle in the history of the country, in particular during the July uprising, women from all walks of life joined and played a major role. The country rose from the fascist rule that lasted for 15 years as a result of massive women participation in the movement, their leadership and sacrifice. The NCP deeply believes in women's freedom, their right to freedom of speech and their social struggles and is committed to ensure women's dignity and rights. NCP is committed to building a new Bangladesh taking along the women.”