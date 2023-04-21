BNP mulls different type of programme after Eid

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been busy with various programmes throughout the holy month of Ramadan, but the party is yet to finalise the layout of its movement after the Eid.

According to sources, a simultaneous movement will be announced after the Eid, which will be stronger than the previous ones. The party will announce field-level programmes along with climate-related meetings and seminars in May.

This Ramadan was a bit different for the de facto opposition party as it did not limit its activities in Iftar programmes, rather it was active in the street programmes defying the sweltering hot weather. The BNP held two-hour sit-in programmes at union, upazila, district and city levels across the country.