BNP mulls different type of programme after Eid

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been busy with various programmes throughout the holy month of Ramadan, but the party is yet to finalise the layout of its movement after the Eid.
According to sources, a simultaneous movement will be announced after the Eid, which will be stronger than the previous ones. The party will announce field-level programmes along with climate-related meetings and seminars in May.
This Ramadan was a bit different for the de facto opposition party as it did not limit its activities in Iftar programmes, rather it was active in the street programmes defying the sweltering hot weather. The BNP held two-hour sit-in programmes at union, upazila, district and city levels across the country.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, a member of BNP standing committee, said his party held various programmes throughout the month of Ramadan for the sake of the people, regardless of whether the ruling party liked it or not. The programmes will continue after the Eid.
“One thing is clear—no authoritarian government can be ousted without street movement. So the issue will be settled on the street and necessary programmes will be announced,” he added.
The BNP has been carrying out a series of programmes to press home its 10-point demand, including the resignation of the government, and in protest against rising prices of electricity, gas and other commodities, and massive corruption. Some of its programmes are being held simultaneously while some are separately.
According to sources, all the upcoming programmes will be simultaneous, meant for creating confidence among the people for a united and greater movement. While determining the programmes, the BNP will keep the upcoming city corporation polls in consideration.
The BNP would neither take part in the city polls nor will resist them. The party is rather focused on engaging its leaders and activists in the movement through more city-based programmes. The type of upcoming programmes is yet to be clear and the party’s policy-making level leaders do not speak out over the issue.
Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, another member of the national standing committee, said the whole nation is aggrieved now. “It is a different issue whether the public brings out a procession or not. The government is in a weak position and we could not push them down – it is their (the government's) strength."
The BNP leader also described the current regime as a poisonous snake that can only hiss, instead of having the strength to bite.
“If you are not afraid, this snake will die for sure,” he added.
The BNP will decrease field-level programmes and lay emphasis on programmes at city and divisional levels. Here, some exceptional programmes are being considered.
According to BNP leaders, the party held various types of programmes at the field level recently. Apart from the sit-in programmes, they held Iftar Mahfil and prayer programmes throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Leaders concerned said they have taken the iftar programme as a strategy to increase the public involvement in the movement.
Although some programmes could not take place due to the police restrictions and attacks, the BNP policy makers are satisfied with the presence of leaders and activists in the recent programmes. They believe that the public participation will increase in the future.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of BNP, said, “We are yet to determine the post-Ramadan programmes. It will be fixed through consultation with all the participants in our simultaneous movement. I can only say that the programmes will be stronger this time and gain momentum.”