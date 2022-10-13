EC can’t even hold a fair election with everything at their disposal: Fakhrul

He also said BNP has not much interest in talking about the suspended by-election, but are focusing on overthrowing this government and forcing the authorities to conduct a fair election under a neutral government.
Fakhrul said their movement to oust the AL government has already started and it entered the second phase in a massive rally in Chattogram on Wednesday.
“Thousands of people in Chhatogram have given the people a clear message that the movement to oust this government is on. The movement would spread throughout the country and the government would be forced to resign very soon.”
The BNP secretary general also strongly criticised the government’s move to declare 29 organisations as 'critical information infrastructure' under the controversial Digital Security Act.
He said the law has been made to ensure journalists cannot raise any questions about these 29 organisations and they cannot go there to collect any information. This law has been made to completely destroy the freedom of the press.
He also criticised prime minister Sheikh Hasina for urging the people of the country to practice austerity.