EC can’t even hold a fair election with everything at their disposal: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the postponement of Gaibandha-5 by-election has proved that a partisan government can never hold a fair election.

“The election commission cannot hold a fair by-election despite using everything at their disposal. Having failed, they were forced to stop the election. This proved the allegation we have been making for so long,” Fakhrul told journalists before holding a meeting to exchange views with BNP leaders and activists in Thakurgaon.

About remarks of Awami League leaders on the suspension of Gaibandha-5 by-election, the BNP secretary general said it is a matter of the election commission and AL.