NCP announces month-long campaign to mark July Uprising
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced a month-long countrywide campaign titled "Desh Gorte July Padojatra (July March to Build the Nation)", which will take place across all 64 districts of Bangladesh.
"The campaign, to commemorate the 2024 July uprising anniversary, will begin on 1 July and continue until 30 July," NCP convener Nahid Islam told a press conference this morning at the party's temporary office in Banglamotor.
Nahid said, "The NCP will launch the Padojatra on 1 July, reaching every district step by step. We will visit the homes of martyrs, speak with people from all walks of life, listen to their concerns, and share our vision. This will be a journey of connection and commitment."
The Padojatra will begin by paying tribute at the grave of martyr Abu Sayed and then spread throughout the country.
Anti-Discrimination Martyrs' Day will be observed 16 July as marking the martyrdom of Abu Sayed, while on 3 August, the July Declaration will be officially announced at the Shaheed Minar. Besides, 5 August will be celebrated as People's Liberation Day.
Nahid Islam said the July Declaration, which was initially promised to be completed by 31 December, was not materialised. "That deadline has passed without any steps from the government. They have failed. So, we will take the responsibility and present it ourselves," he said.
"It has been a year since the July Uprising. We have had gains, but also shortcomings. Remembering these historic 36 days of July-August is our moral obligation," said Nahid.