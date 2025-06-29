NCP announces month-long campaign to mark July Uprising

Nahid said, "The NCP will launch the Padojatra on 1 July, reaching every district step by step. We will visit the homes of martyrs, speak with people from all walks of life, listen to their concerns, and share our vision. This will be a journey of connection and commitment."

The Padojatra will begin by paying tribute at the grave of martyr Abu Sayed and then spread throughout the country.

Anti-Discrimination Martyrs' Day will be observed 16 July as marking the martyrdom of Abu Sayed, while on 3 August, the July Declaration will be officially announced at the Shaheed Minar. Besides, 5 August will be celebrated as People's Liberation Day.