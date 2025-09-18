Budget for CUCSU elections: How much, where it will be spent

After 35 years, the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) and hall union elections are finally set to take place. Nearly 27,000 students will cast their votes, and so far, 1,162 students have collected nomination papers.

With such high anticipation and large voters, curiosity has grown over how much the election will cost and where the money will go.

The election commission has said that every stage of the polls—from voting to results—will rely on technology. CCTV cameras will be installed across the campus to document the process in case of future disputes. To display results instantly, 14 LED screens will be set up through a tender process, costing about Tk 1 million.