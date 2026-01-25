DUCSU was a ‘den of drugs and a brothel’: Barguna Jamaat leader

“We have seen that after the DUCSU election, the DUCSU that was a den of drugs, the DUCSU that was a brothel, has been transformed by Islami Chhatra Shibir. Therefore, Jamaat-e-Islami is capable of eradicating all forms of wrongdoing, all forms of extortion, and all forms of corruption from this country,” Shamim Ahsan said.

Speaking further at the rally, he added, “We do politics to satisfy Allah; for salvation in the afterlife. Therefore, strengthened by that faith, ignoring all threats and intimidation, you must remain united like a wall of molten lead so that no one can create any disorder at polling centres in the coming days, Insha’Allah.”