DUCSU was a ‘den of drugs and a brothel’: Barguna Jamaat leader
Dhaka University Central Students’ union (DUCSU) was “a den of drugs and a brothel”, Mohammad Shamim Ahsan, assistant secretary general of the Barguna district unit of Jamaat-e-Islami, has stated.
He made the remarks at an election rally for Jamaat candidate Sultan Ahmed in Barguna-2 constituency, held in the Katakhali area of Patharghata in Barguna, on Saturday night.
“We have seen that after the DUCSU election, the DUCSU that was a den of drugs, the DUCSU that was a brothel, has been transformed by Islami Chhatra Shibir. Therefore, Jamaat-e-Islami is capable of eradicating all forms of wrongdoing, all forms of extortion, and all forms of corruption from this country,” Shamim Ahsan said.
Speaking further at the rally, he added, “We do politics to satisfy Allah; for salvation in the afterlife. Therefore, strengthened by that faith, ignoring all threats and intimidation, you must remain united like a wall of molten lead so that no one can create any disorder at polling centres in the coming days, Insha’Allah.”
When asked about his controversial remarks regarding DUCSU, Mohammad Shamim Ahsan told Prothom Alo, “I said that there were various problems at Dhaka University, and Islami Chhatra Shibir has resolved them.”
When specifically asked whether he had described Dhaka University as a “brothel”, he disconnected the call, saying he was on a motorcycle.