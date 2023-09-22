Nothing to lose, we’ve already taken to streets: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Awami League will be defeated through movement, movement and movement.

“We’ve nothing to lose. We are already on the streets. We are holding marches, road marches and rallies taking people with us. This movement has to be further intensified,” Fakhrul said addressing a BNP rally in the city’s Uttara this evening.

“Journalists ask us what will we do if Sheikh Hasina doesn’t step down in your movement. I tell them it is upon Sheikh Hasina that what she will do. We clearly say that she must resign and hand over the power to neutral government. The people’s rights to vote must be restored,” Fakhrul said.