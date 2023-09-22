Nothing to lose, we’ve already taken to streets: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Awami League will be defeated through movement, movement and movement.
“We’ve nothing to lose. We are already on the streets. We are holding marches, road marches and rallies taking people with us. This movement has to be further intensified,” Fakhrul said addressing a BNP rally in the city’s Uttara this evening.
“Journalists ask us what will we do if Sheikh Hasina doesn’t step down in your movement. I tell them it is upon Sheikh Hasina that what she will do. We clearly say that she must resign and hand over the power to neutral government. The people’s rights to vote must be restored,” Fakhrul said.
“There is only one slogan reverberating in the country that Sheikh Hasina must resign. We don’t want to see this government anymore. This cannot be called a government. They have become separated from the people,” Fakhrul added.
BNP’s central leader Tabith Awal came down heavily on Dhaka city south mayor for threatening to not allow Fakhrul enter Dhaka city.
“We would enter to parliament, Ganabhaban, we’ll force you out of country that day is not far away,” Tabith said.
Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin, Gazipur district BNP president Fazlul Haque, BNP’s central leader Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, member secretary of Dhaka north BNP Aminul Haque also addressed the rally with Dhaka north BNP’s acting convener Farhad Halim in chair.