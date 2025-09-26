Sarjis Alam threatens street movement if not given 'shapla' symbol
Speaking regarding the election symbol of National Citizen Party (NCP), the party's chief organiser for the northern region, Sarjis Alam, said, "We will contest the election with the 'shapla' (water lily) symbol. If the symbol is not allotted to us, then we will take to the streets."
He made this statement at a press conference following a coordination meeting of the party held last Thursday night at Habiganj Town Hall.
Sarjis alleged that NCP had applied to the Election Commission for the symbol following due process. Yet the commission has not provided any legal or logical explanation as to why it would be denied the symbol. He claimed that the Election Commission is being influenced by certain individuals or groups.
The NCP leader said that discussions are underway between NCP and several other parties, including Gono Odhikar Parishad, AB Party and some other like-minded parties. However, no final decision has been made yet. He said, “We are in talks, but our primary goal is to contest the upcoming election with the 'shapla' symbol.”
At the press conference, Sarjis Alam further said that a wave of lawsuits is underway in the country as part of political harassment. He warned that if the harassment of innocent people does not stop, NCP will launch protests.
Referring to elections, he said, “Those who participated in the 2018 and 2024 elections and benefited, legitimised the Awami League government, or cooperated within a fascist framework, have no right to take part in the upcoming election. In the case of Awami League and Jatiya Party, I want to say that they must go through judicial processes.”