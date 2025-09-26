Sarjis Alam threatens street movement if not given 'shapla' symbol

Speaking regarding the election symbol of National Citizen Party (NCP), the party's chief organiser for the northern region, Sarjis Alam, said, "We will contest the election with the 'shapla' (water lily) symbol. If the symbol is not allotted to us, then we will take to the streets."

He made this statement at a press conference following a coordination meeting of the party held last Thursday night at Habiganj Town Hall.