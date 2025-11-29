Khaleda Zia will be taken abroad for treatment once her condition stabilises: Fazle Elahi

Arrangements will be made to take BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment once her health condition becomes stable.

Her security adviser, Major General (Retd.) Fazle Elahi Akbar said this today, Saturday.

He shared the information in response to questions from journalists after coming out of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

Stating that Khaleda Zia’s physical condition is 'a little better than before', Fazle Elahi Akbar said, “Once she becomes stable, arrangements will certainly be made to take her abroad. She is not yet in a condition to be taken.”