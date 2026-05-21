Constitution Amendment Committee: Jamaat hesitates amid reform vs. amendment debate

Bangladesh’s main opposition party, Jamaat-e-Islami, has not yet decided whether it will nominate representatives to the government’s proposed special committee on constitutional amendments.

However, several party leaders believe that joining an “amendment committee” instead of a broader constitutional reform process could legitimise the government’s approach, allowing it to proceed on its own terms. As a result, there is growing sentiment within Jamaat against joining the committee.

On 29 April, Law Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal proposed in parliament the formation of a special committee aimed at constitutional amendments. He requested that the opposition submit five names for the committee.

The law minister said that a 12-member list for the constitutional amendment committee had already been prepared. Of them, seven would be Members of Parliament from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The remaining members would come from the Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganosamhati Andolon, Bangladesh Jatiya Party, and independent MPs.