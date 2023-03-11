AL to hold counter programme against BNP's human chain today

Awami League will hold two rallies in Dhaka and Jubo League has announced that they would hold peace rallies at the district level across the country.
The main feud between two main parties is over the election system. BNP is demanding to hold the next parliamentary election under a neutral caretaker government while the Awami League said the election will be hold under the government led by Sheikh Hasina.
The parties stick to their respective guns and continue counter programmes.
Under such a circumstance, the tension across the political arena may rise further, Analysts have feared.
One hour human chain
BNP sources said in the human chain from Jatrabari to Abdullahpur, leaders and activists from all levels will participate. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and senior leaders will join it.
Different anti-government parties and alliances including BNP have been organising simultaneous programmes since 24 December. Today, Saturday, they will hold human chain simultaneously. One hour human chain begins at 11:00am.
The human chain programme will be held to press home a 10-point demand including the dissolution of current parliament, holding the next election under a neutral caretaker government and unconditional release of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
It also protests against the price hike of essentials including unusual rise of power tariff.
'Human chain will be held on, footpath not on the road'
Speaking to Prothom Alo Dhaka Noth BNP member secretary Aminul Haque said, "We will hold the human chain on the footpath seeking the fulfillment of the 10-point demand. We hope the police administration will cooperate with this peaceful event."
'Ruling party's peace rally'
As part of BNP's counter programme, Dhaka Mohanagar North Awami League will hold peace rally near Banani post office while Dhaka south Awami League will hold it at Bangabandhu Avenue at 11:00am.