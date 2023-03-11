AL to hold counter programme against BNP's human chain today

The ruling Awami League and its associate body Jubo League will hold 'peace rallies' in Dhaka and at the district level today, Saturday as counter events against the opposition BNP which will organise human chain programmes in 77 organisational districts and metropolitan areas.

After holding road march programmes in union, thana, district and metropolitan areas, BNP is set to hold the human chain along the road to press home their 10-point demand including the resignation of the government.

In the capital Dhaka, BNP will hold the human chain from Jatrabari in the south to Abdullahpur of Tongi in the north for one hour today, Saturday.