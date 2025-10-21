Awami League whose activities banned brings flash processions in Dhaka, 6 detained
Videos have circulated on social media platform Facebook showing that the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, held flash processions in several places of Dhaka.
Awami League’s official Facebook page has also claimed responsibility for holding rallies in different areas.
Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police (DB) confirmed that they received reports of such rallies.
Six activists and leaders of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have been arrested for participating in these flash processions.
In a special meeting of the Advisory Council of the Interim Government held on 10 May, the activities of the Awami League were prohibited until the perpetrators of the killings during the July uprising are brought to justice.
Earlier, in October last year, the party’s affiliated student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, had also been banned.
Despite the ban on their activities, Awami League leaders and activists have occasionally held processions in the capital and other parts of the country. In some places, they faced resistance; in others, clashes broke out when attempts were made to prevent them.
Police have also been active in stopping these flash processions and arresting participants.
On 24 September, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) reported arresting 244 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations while they were “attempting to hold a rally” in the capital.
At that time, DMP Additional Commissioner SN Nazrul Islam said they were arrested from Uttara, Farmgate, and Tejgaon.
According to him, the detainees had come from Mymensingh, Kishoreganj, Gazipur, and Gopalganj, and were paid to take part in the processions.
Based on information provided by the DMP at various times, including the six arrested today, Tuesday, a total of 81 people have been arrested in Dhaka so far in October.
DMP deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Talebur Rahman told Prothom Alo around 2:15 p.m. today that police had received reports of rallies in certain parts of Dhaka.
Police remain vigilant to prevent such activities. Instructions have been issued to take immediate legal action against participants and to identify and act against those involved in the rallies, he added.