Awami League whose activities banned brings flash processions in Dhaka, 6 detained

Videos have circulated on social media platform Facebook showing that the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, held flash processions in several places of Dhaka.

Awami League’s official Facebook page has also claimed responsibility for holding rallies in different areas.

Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police (DB) confirmed that they received reports of such rallies.

Six activists and leaders of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have been arrested for participating in these flash processions.