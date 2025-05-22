Convene all-party meeting, Jamaat Ameer calls on Chief Adviser
Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to convene an all-party meeting in the wake of the emerging situation in the country.
The call was made by the Jamaat Ameer on Thursday afternoon during an emergency meeting of Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Executive Council.
The meeting was held at the party's central office in Moghbazar, Dhaka, and was presided over by party leader Shafiqur Rahman.
Members of the Central Executive Council were present at the meeting, where a detailed discussion took place on the overall situation in the country.