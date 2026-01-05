Some govt officials are working for a particular party: Jamaat

Jamaat-e-Islami believes that an environment for free, fair, and impartial elections has yet to be established in the country.

The party alleges that certain government officials are working in favour of a particular party. Political leaders and activists are still being killed publicly in various parts of the country.

This was stated in a press release following a meeting of the party’s central executive council held today, Monday. The meeting took place at the central office in Mogbazar, chaired by the party’s amir, Shafiqul Rahman. Members of the central executive council, including the nayeb-e-amir, secretary general, and assistant secretary general, were present.

The meeting urged the election commission, relevant EC officials, and law enforcement agencies to perform their duties impartially, without favouring any particular party, to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.

Jamaat also called on the election commission (EC) and the government to take strict measures to improve the law-and-order situation in the country.